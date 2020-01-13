Snoop Dogg, Dunkin’ collaborate on plant-based sandwich

Courtesy: Dunkin’ Donuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are crazed for glazed, then Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ Donuts sandwich for you to try.

For one week, the chain is selling the “Beyond D-O-Double G” sandwich. It is a Beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.

The company’s CEO says Beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

The fake meat trend has also reached other chains. Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper in August following a test that had gone “exceedingly well.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

