Snoop Dogg, Dunkin’ collaborate on plant-based sandwich

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are crazed for glazed, then Snoop Dogg has a new Dunkin’ Donuts sandwich for you to try.

For one week, the chain is selling the “Beyond D-O-Double G” sandwich. It is a Beyond sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut.

🔥The Beyond D-O Double G Sandwich 🔥A delicious plant-based Beyond sausage patty, egg & American cheese all sandwiched on a sliced GLAZED DONUT, the perfect combo of @snoopdogg's favorite things. Available at participating locations nationwide, 1/13-1/19, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/Sts7eCF0v6 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) January 13, 2020

Dunkin’ says it was inspired by the rapper’s passion for plant-based protein and love of glazed donuts.

Snoop started partnering with Dunkin’ last year to promote its plant-based protein items.

Every dogg has his day, and now this dogg is getting his own donut sandwich 🔥🔥 Introducing the Beyond D-O-DOUBLE G, only @Dunkindonuts ! @Beyondmeat #ad pic.twitter.com/ZJo1b0nqP6 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 13, 2020

The company’s CEO says Beyond meat has been a hit for Dunkin’ since it launched in November.

The fake meat trend has also reached other chains. Burger King launched the Impossible Whopper in August following a test that had gone “exceedingly well.”