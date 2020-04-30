SNHD working with casinos and resorts on safety guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Be prepared to adjust to a new normal, especially at the casinos and resorts.

“A lot of planning considerations will implemented at every level of our resort properties, how we manage our tourism industry and visitors,” said Jeff Quinn of SNHD.

The Southern Nevada Health District is already preparing guidelines and plans to work closely with resorts and casinos regarding safety protocols. But health leaders did not mention anything too specific during a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The district will make recommendations based on direction from the CDC and Governor Steve Sisolak’s office.

“Plexiglass and thermal screeners are two of the things I’ve heard quite a bit about the resorts rolling out,” said Dr. Michael Johnson of SNHD.

The plexiglass will possibly installed around gaming tables and between slot machines. That is a decision the district says is up to the resorts when deciding how to reopen.