SNHD warns against gatherings of 1,000+ as COVID-19 cases rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is warning against gatherings of over 1,000 people as COVID-19 cases rise in Nevada. The district recommends this precaution until its parameters for large event approval are all in the green.

This comes after Nevada set a record for the highest number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day. The Health District says due to the current seven-day average of new cases (569), public health indicators are leaning toward “surveillance capacity.”

Events with less than 1,000 attendees were also included in the health district’s update. It says these events may possibly be approved, provided that they can be “postponed or canceled” if conditions worsen.

SNHD reminds that large events are approved by the Division of Industrial Relations. This is after plans are reviewed by the Health District and other local jurisdictions.

Recommended parameters for the approval of large events in Clark County can be found here.