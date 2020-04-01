SNHD UPDATE: 961 cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada Health District is reporting there are five new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 28 and 961 positive cases in Southern Nevada. The health district updated its numbers Wednesday morning.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website, which last updated Tuesday at 7 p.m. is showing 26 statewide deaths and 1,279 cases. Those numbers are subject to change as more COVID-19 cases/deaths are reported to the state from various Nevada counties.

Governor Steve Sisolak will be holding a news conference today at 5 p.m. to discuss the latest steps the state is taking to stop the spread of COVID-19. 8 News Now will live stream that conference.