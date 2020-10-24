SNHD to support future CCSD reopening plans due to student mental health impacts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Confusion over the coronavirus and classrooms looms as health officials take a different approach to reopening schools. The Southern Nevada health District says it will support in-person instruction for Clark County School District students, even as we’re seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

This news came as a bit of a surprise to school board members and CCSD parents.

For months, the Health District had been recommending schools start reopening only when certain COVID-19 thresholds were met in Clark County.

Now, it tells us things have changed because the mental health of students is also at stake.

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen told CCSD trustees Thursday night he’s okay with in-person instruction for students if that’s what the school district decides.

“If you make a decision, we will look for ways to support the schools,” he said during the meeting.

Clark County is starting to see a spike in cases, with the most updated test positivity rate resting at 9.6%. The Health District previously recommended a 5% positivity rate and a 14-day downward trend in cases before CCSD schools reopen.

“It’s a balance,” said Leguen.

He tells us safety from the virus needs to be weighed with the mental and behavioral health impacts of distance learning. Some students are being hit hard.

“The concerns about suicide among the younger population because of this isolation and also the issue of even an increase in the use of illegal drugs,” Leguen explained.

He is making it clear that strict prevention measures will need to be implemented by CCSD, including social distancing and mask wearing:

“It’s not just opening the schools, but also making sure that there are mitigation activities in place.”

Parents tell us they understand, but they just want more details from CCSD.

“What precautions and safety procedures will there be?” questioned parent Rebecca Garcia. “How will those be communicated? How will they be clearly enforced?”

The CCSD Board of Trustees has only been discussing a potential return to the classroom via a hybrid model. They are expected to vote on a plan that includes some in-person instruction at their Nov. 12 meeting.

There’s still no official timeline for when that could happen.