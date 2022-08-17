LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– With monkeypox cases on the rise across the valley, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) will begin providing weekly monkeypox case reports.

The reports will include both confirmed and probable case counts, which as of Tuesday, Aug. 16 is 100, basic demographic information, and vaccine doses administered.

The Health District will continue to administer doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine at its clinic at the Decatur clinic, located at 280 South Decatur Blvd, to eligible high-risk individuals as resources allow. The clinic is available by appointment only.

The Health District advised that people with unknown rashes and lesions should contact their health

care provider for an assessment and get tested.

For more information on current case numbers, or vaccine eligibility, visit this link.