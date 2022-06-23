

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District and the Southern Nevada HIV Awareness Consortium will provide free HIV testing throughout National HIV Testing Day, which falls on June 27.

The theme of this year’s observance is “HIV testing is self-care,” and is meant to stress the need for individual and community actions to protect and promote physical and mental health.

Free testing will be available at the following locations and times:

First Person, 1200 S. 4th St., Suite 111 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Person, 200 E. Horizon Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TRAC-B Exchange, 6114 W. Charleston Blvd. from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henderson Equality, 1490 W. Sunset Road from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation MEOW Wolf, 3215 S. Rancho Drive from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, 3201 S. Maryland Parkway #218 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The health district’s Linkage 2 Action mobile testing unit will also be providing free testing, safer sex kits, and information at the following Walgreens locations and times:

4470 E. Bonanza Road from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1101 Las Vegas Blvd. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

1180 E. Flamingo Road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free express HIV testing will also be offered at SNHD’s Sexual Health Clinic at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early diagnosis is critical for people with HIV so that they can benefit from antiretroviral therapy (ART) which reduces HIV bloodstream levels, HIV-related illnesses, and lowers the risk of transmitting HIV to intimate partners, according to SNHD.

To access a free at-home HIV test, visit this link.