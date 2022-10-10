LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Oct. 15 is National Latino AIDS Awareness Day, and the Southern Nevada Health District, as well as the Southern Nevada Health Consortium, are working to destigmatize and bring awareness to, the disproportionate impact of HIV on the Latino community.

The organizations will participate in an event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4884 E. Lake Mead Blvd. The event will offer rapid HIV testing, monkeypox vaccines,

COVID-19 vaccines and other community services for attendees. In addition to music and entertainment, there will also be guest speakers who will address HIV and its impact on the Latino community. Information will be provided in English and Spanish.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 34,800 estimated new HIV infections in the U.S. in 2019. Of the new infections, 29 percent, roughly 10,200 were among Hispanic and Latino people.