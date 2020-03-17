SNHD stops testing immediately due to shortage of chemical for COVID-19 test

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District “must cease testing immediately,” according to a memo released Tuesday afternoon. The acting Chief Health Officer says SNHD has exhausted its supply of reagents, which is the chemical needed for the testing kit to identify COVID-19.

In the memo, he points to a nationwide shortage.

The acting Chief Health Officer is advising healthcare providers to send samples to private labs, which would be Quest Diagnostics or LabCorp, until further notice.

There is also a shortage of swabs. On Monday, the Director of Community Health told the I-Team that they are running “very low” on tests.