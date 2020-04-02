SNHD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a press release from the Southern Nevada Health District, an SNHD employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case within the Health District.

Per the release, the staff member developed symptoms over the weekend and has not been at work since. They are currently self-isolating. The Health District says they are currently working to notify people who may have come in close contact with the patient.

The employee also had some interaction with patients in a clinical setting. Those patients will soon be notified of their potential exposure.