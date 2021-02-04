SNHD: Second dose walk-in patients accepted at convention center for next 4 weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) notified individuals who made first dose appointments at the Las Vegas Convention Center Second Dose Clinic that their appointments have been canceled.

As a result, SNHD says they will provide the vaccine to second dose walk-in patients for the next four weeks.

Walk-in patients who are eligible this week received their first dose of Moderna vaccine between January 4 – 9, 2021. SNHD says patients will be served based on vaccine availability.

Each week, SNHD officials say walk-in eligibility will be reserved for patients who received the Moderna vaccine at a Health District or partner clinic no sooner than 28 days prior.

A list of community partners is available at this website.

Health District official say people who received their vaccine from another provider or who received Pfizer vaccine are not eligible to receive the vaccine on a walk-in basis at this time.

The Convention Center Clinic site is located in the C-1 area of the facility’s Central Hall. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday, and walk-ins will be served from 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m., or based on vaccine availability.

The Health District is currently notifying people who registered and received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine with its original registration system as they are eligible to receive the vaccine and based on the recommended intervals for getting the second dose.

Additional notifications for people vaccinated in January will be emailed today. People who get an email will receive a link to register for a second dose appointment.

Officials say if the Health District does not have email addresses or they have the incorrect email address for eligible people, they can use the publicly available link here.

For those who have questions or need assistance making an appointment, they can call the Health District at 702-759-1900. The line is staffed during business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.