SNHD reports six new flu-related deaths; total number this season is 31

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District released the latest flu death numbers for the week ending Feb. 15, and there are six new flu-related deaths.

The previous week, a total of 26 deaths was reported, but Southern Nevada Health District says one of the 0-4-year-old deaths reported as flu-related was later classified as non-flu related, lowering that report to 25 deaths.

As of right now, there has been a total of 31 flu-related deaths this flu season.

Here’s how the new flu-related death numbers were broken down:

  • 1 new death in the 25 to 49 age (first reported since October 2019)
  • 3 new deaths in the 50 to 64 age range
  • 2 new deaths in the 65 and older age range

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories