SNHD reports six new flu-related deaths; total number this season is 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District released the latest flu death numbers for the week ending Feb. 15, and there are six new flu-related deaths.
The previous week, a total of 26 deaths was reported, but Southern Nevada Health District says one of the 0-4-year-old deaths reported as flu-related was later classified as non-flu related, lowering that report to 25 deaths.
As of right now, there has been a total of 31 flu-related deaths this flu season.
Here’s how the new flu-related death numbers were broken down:
- 1 new death in the 25 to 49 age (first reported since October 2019)
- 3 new deaths in the 50 to 64 age range
- 2 new deaths in the 65 and older age range