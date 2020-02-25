SNHD reports six new flu-related deaths; total number this season is 31

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District released the latest flu death numbers for the week ending Feb. 15, and there are six new flu-related deaths.

The previous week, a total of 26 deaths was reported, but Southern Nevada Health District says one of the 0-4-year-old deaths reported as flu-related was later classified as non-flu related, lowering that report to 25 deaths.

As of right now, there has been a total of 31 flu-related deaths this flu season.

Here’s how the new flu-related death numbers were broken down: