SNHD reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing statewide total to 14

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting four new deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the total number in Nevada to 14.

As of Friday evening, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported that Nevada was up to 621 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the 621 cases, 528 of them are in Southern Nevada.

The first 10 deaths were in Clark County. It is not yet clear if the most recent deaths are also Clark County residents.

The most affected group, according to SNHD, are those ages 25 to 49. SNHD shows that 218 of the 528 cases are part of the young adult group.

