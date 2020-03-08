SNHD reports 2nd ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 case in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second Clark County resident has contracted COVID-19, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). Health officials confirmed the news Sunday afternoon, just hours after the second presumptive positive COVID-19 case was reported in Washoe County.

“The Southern Nevada Health District has received a report of a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Clark County resident. The Health District’s investigation is in the preliminary stage, more information will be released tomorrow.” Southern Nevada Health District’s Jennifer Sizemore

Washoe County Health District says a man in his 30s is currently isolated at home and is considered “presumptive positive” at this time, until the CDC confirms the case. The man’s symptoms appeared after his recent and only known travel to Santa Clara, California, health officials said.

Washoe County’s first presumptive positive case, a man in his 50s, was reported last week. Clark County also saw its first presumptive positive case reported on Thursday. All four cases, including the two most recent cases reported Sunday, have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it takes 24 to 48 hours to get the results confirmed from the CDC.