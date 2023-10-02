LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reminding residents that the next Pop-Up Produce Stand is on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The pop-up stands, held at the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC) Plaza, give people access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.

The produce stands program is a partnership among SNHD’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, and Prevail Marketplace.

Pop-Up Produce stands are scheduled at the BTC Plaza, located at 101 E. Bonneville Ave for the following dates from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last:

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit, or credit cards.

Healthy recipe cards, nutrition education, and other health resources will also be available at the pop-ups. For more information, call the Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at 702-759-1270 or visit the Get Healthy Clark County Farmers Markets page.