SNHD receives CDC-developed test kit for coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District says they have received a CDC-developed test kit for the 2019 novel coronavirus. The kit will allow the district to receive results in a more timely manner.

SNHD says only patients who meet the CDC criteria and have been assessed by a medical provider and the Health District will be tested.

SNHD’s Office of Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance is monitoring a number of Clark County residents returning from mainland China. Consistent with CDC guidelines, the residents did not have symptoms after receiving a medical screening, and were allowed to return home and be monitored under a 14-day self-quarantine.

Moving forward, the health district says if additional Clark County residents do meet the CDC criteria of a person under investigation for the 2019 novel coronavirus and require testing, the district will only announce confirmed cases of the virus.