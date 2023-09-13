LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Southern Nevada Health District is highlighting its programs that create opportunities to improve the health and well-being of Hispanic populations in Southern Nevada.

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and in observance, the SNHD is offering a variety of programs and collaborates with community partners through ongoing programs and special activities.

In September, SNHD will host diabetes self-management, education, and support classes in Spanish to provide education and resources to help participants self-manage their type 2 diabetes.

The classes are open to anyone with type 2 diabetes as well as people with prediabetes or who are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Classes will be held at SNHD’s Main Public Health Center on the following dates:

September 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 28 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All classes are free and registration is required. Click here to register or call 702-759-1270.