SNHD provides update on contact tracing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once a person is confirmed positive for COVID-19, a whole new process starts tracking down anyone they’ve come into contact with.

Healthy authorities say community testing and contact tracing go hand-in-hand and are critical to reopening Nevada.

Contact tracers are in charge of tracking down close contacts of people who have tested positive and asking them to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms. This could be someone you live with or spend significant time with.

Right now, the Southern Nevada Health District has 60 designated contact tracers on staff. It’s recruited 10 medical volunteers and eight librarians from North Las Vegas to help with the labor-intensive workload.

But as testing becomes more widespread, they’ll need even more assistance.

“We’re really enhancing our community testing capabilities,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of community health for SNHD. “The more you test, the more you’re going to find, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”

The Health District is in the process of applying to a $96 million statewide grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This will help increase testing, lab capacity and contact tracing.

“It will provide about 300 contact tracers for the state,” explained Johnson. “Likely 100 or more will be coming down here.”

The application is due by June 8. Johnson told us they don’t have a timeline on when the contact tracers could arrive, but he’s hoping within the coming weeks.

Another way the Health District is alleviating the workload of contact tracers is through an app. The app sends notifications to close contacts of people who have tested positive. SNHD said they can adapt the app to use it in the future for other diseases.