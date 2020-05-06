SNHD provides guidance for industries planning to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is helping businesses and facilities formulate their reopening plans with guidelines tailored to each industry’s needs.

They issued guidance for restaurants, aquatic venues, body art establishments, child care facilities and more. Each set of instructions is meant to stop the spread of COVID-19 and was created with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s roadmap to recovery in mind.

For a more in depth look at the guidance for restaurants, click here.

All guidelines for additional facilities can be found here.

General guidance for reopening businesses encompasses the following:

Taking steps to reduce transmission among employees

Educating employees on how they can reduce the spread of COVID-19

Taking steps to maintain healthy business operations and work environment

Taking steps for customers and clients

Taking steps to prevent other diseases

The Health District said these guidelines are subject to change as feedback is received and information becomes available.