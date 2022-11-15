LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Great American Smokeout, an opportunity for smokers to take the first step towards quitting, is Thursday, Nov. 17.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has multiple cessation resources and tools, as well as information about alternative tobacco products and smoke-free living on GetHealthyClarkCounty.org.

Nevadans can also contact the Nevada Tobacco Quitline at 1-800 QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or text QUITNOW to 333888 to access a free, phone-based service for anyone age 13 or older.

In a press release from the district, SNHD Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said, “We know that quitting smoking isn’t easy and takes time. But the Great American Smokeout is the perfect ‘quit date’ to commit to leading a healthier lifestyle by kicking the habit for at least one day, with the hope that it leads to a permanent change.”