SNHD offers COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevadans who are eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot will be able to receive one on a walk-in basis starting Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Pfizer Booster Dose

According to the health district, the statewide appointment system is still in the process of being updated but people who are eligible can receive the booster at any Southern Nevada Health District clinic. This link gives clinic locations.

Those who are eligible for a booster include people who have completed their two-dose series of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Pfizer and Moderna Additional Dose

The health district is also offering additional doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for people who are immunocompromised and have completed their two-dose series. Appointments for the additional dose can be made at the clinics by selecting “additional dose” when making the appointment. This additional dose can be administered 28 days their second dose of either Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is not yet available for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies started administering the booster shots over the weekend.