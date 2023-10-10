LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is joining with the LGBTQ+ community in observing National Coming Out Day on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, approximately 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV. About 13 percent of them don’t know it and need testing. SNHD urges everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 to get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care.

SNHD is offering free HIV tests on Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fremont Public Health Center in conjunction with National Coming Out Day. Free condoms, information about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), and medication to prevent HIV will also be available.

SNHD regularly offers Express HIV testing at no cost Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Sexual Health Clinic located at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Express testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 at its All Saints Sexual Health Clinic located at 4201 W. Washington Ave. Appointments are not required but clients must be asymptomatic. Additional testing can be done for syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia.

Free HIV testing is available in the Arleen Cooper Clinic at The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted.

Additionally, SNHD’s Collect2Protect program provides free at-home HIV tests. The kits are available on the Collect2Protect page and provide a convenient and private testing option.

Visit the Sexual Health Clinic page on SNHD’s website for more information.