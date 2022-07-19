LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Renewing a Food Handler Safety Training Card can now be done in the comfort of your own home with a new online renewal option.

On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced that clients who took their food safety test in person at a Health District location after July 2018, can now renew their cards online, no appointment required. The new online process is available here.

Individuals should have their Food Handler Card number and expiration date ready when they begin the online process to see if their card qualifies for online renewal.

Those who did not complete the training at a Health District location, or completed the training before July 2018, are still required to make an appointment to take the renewal test in person.

The process for renewing a Food Handler Safety Training card includes:

To find out more information about the Food Handler Safety Training Card Program, click here.