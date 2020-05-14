SNHD, nonprofit bring free testing to Latino Community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District says the Latino community here in the valley is being impacted by COVID-19 more than others. Some organizations are working to make sure more people have access to tests and care.

On Wednesday, SNHD explained the Hispanic community accounts for 27% of all COVID-19 cases.

At the Mexican Consulate, the Southern Nevada Health District along with nonprofit “Reach” provided free tests. The testing was free and was set up by appointment.

Rebeca Aceves, executive director for “Reach,” says the Hispanic community is being impacted for a number of reasons.

“In some cases the barrier of language, maybe the lack of information because sometimes we have a lack of information and resources,” Aceves said. “The people are afraid to ask. You can see that a lot in the Hispanic community.”

8 News Now spoke to a doctor who says a majority of his clients are Hispanic, and they also live in multigenerational homes, which could play a role in contracting covid-19.

“Most of them go and work in construction and are essential workers so they are working and come back home,” said Dr. Rogelio Machuca, family physician. “Most of our patients have many questions about what is going on about the coronavirus and how to not get it.”

Aceves says they will continue testing for weeks to help those who need it.

“This is a way to approach the community and take the service to them,” Aceves said. “It doesn’t matter if they have insurance or not, they can get the free tests here.”

The free testing continues Monday and Tuesday at the El Salvadorian Consulate near Nellis & Bonanza. For more information, click here.