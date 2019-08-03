SNHD: Most of valley at risk of coming in contact with mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The West Nile Virus is posing a serious problem across Southern Nevada. The Southern Nevada Health District said three more people have tested positive in the last few days.

According to the district, most of the valley is at risk right now, and while they’re doing what they can to stop the spread, they want everyone in the valley to protect themselves.

Lorenzi Park located 3343 W. Washington Avenue, is the area most at risk because it has a lake, and mosquitoes are most attracted to big bodies of water.

“There’s thousands in flocks, so there’s quite a bit of them,” said James Thompson, a local resident concerned about the mosquitoes.

8 News NOW spoke to people who seemed to be concerned.

“You see them all,” Randy Ray asked as he waved away the mosquitos.

“Just fanning them, keeping them away, running away from them,” is what Thompson says he does to take precaution.

“It’s something that you can’t see, you know, and then you get it,” Ray said.

So far this year, 11 people have tested positive across Southern Nevada for West Nile.

That’s three more than the entire state saw in 2018.

What’s even worse: Mosquitoes are currently carrying the virus in 32 different zip codes across Clark County.

“It’s an ongoing issue that we are facing in our community,” said Fermin Leguen, the chief medical officer, for SNHD.

Leguen says his team is working hard to contain the concern.

“We are doing a lot of investigations in the community to identify mosquito pools; to see where the mosquitos are growing and then deciding the measures to decrease that population,” Leguen said.

Experts say the entire community can also take steps to stop it from spreading.

“Just be careful,” said Thompson. “If you plan on coming out, prepare for it.”

It’s important to also always wear repellent and sport long clothes over your arms and legs.

Make sure pools stay clean and don’t leave any other standing water sitting around.

Anyone who has symptoms should see a doctor.

“If you think you’ve got it, go somewhere and get some help,” Ray said.

West Nile comes with a few, distinct symptoms that include fever, weakness, muscle pain, and headaches.

Since it is a virus, there’s no cure, but doctors say it is important to get treatment.