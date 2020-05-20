SNHD medical investigator answers many COVID-19 testing questions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As southern Nevada works to keep expanding it’s testing locations, many people are wondering if they should get tested. Health officials say patients don’t need to exhibit symptoms to get a test.

Dr. Vit Kraushaar is the medical investigator for the Southern Nevada Health District. He says, the testing being done, reveals the true extent of covid-19 infections in southern Nevada.

“As we all know testing in the United States got off to a slow start,” Kraushaar said. “In recent weeks the availabilty in testing has increased a lot.

There are numerous testing sites across the Las Vegas valley.

“We still find that some people are having a difficult time getting tested,” said Dr. Kraushaar. “I’ve read reports recently about some testing sites not necessarily here but in other parts of the country having a lack of people showing up for testing, and to me that is concerning.”

But that’s not the case in Las Vegas because many people here want to be tested, and the long lines are proof of it. However, the question remains: Should all of us be tested even if they’re not sick.

“In the beginning, the CDC was recommending that only people that showed symptoms related to COVID-19 be tested,” Kraushaar said. “I think people who don’t have any symptoms whatsoever you know that decision is up to them.”

So how often should people get tested if the risk still exists?

“You get tested and you’re negative and in 2 weeks you start developing COVID-like symptoms, fever or a cough; I would definetly like you to get tested at that time,” Dr. Kraushaar said.

There are new announcements daily for drive-thru testing, all to accommodate certain areas of town.

Skyview YMCA in North Las Vegas is offering free testing on Thursday.

“We do have to have this public health mindset where we do our part to get tested,” Kraushaar said.

The Las Vegas gaming industry is offering to test for employees that have been called back to work.

Testing begins Thursday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Employees will get results within 48 hours.