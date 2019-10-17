SNHD looks into possible case of Norovirus at Rex Bell Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County School Board are working hand-in-hand to check into a possible case of Norovirus at Rex Bell Elementary School.

The following statement was sent by CCSD:

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) has received reports of students feeling ill with symptoms of nausea and vomiting at Rex Bell Elementary School.

CCSD is working with the Southern Nevada Health District that is investigating the matter.

Additionally, CCSD will be conducting thorough cleaning to the school site tonight in preparation of school tomorrow.

As we continue to look into the matter, we encourage healthy habits in the classroom and at home which are good practice:

· Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because germs can spread this way.”

No other details were released.