LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Move Your Way Summer Challenge, launched by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, will kick off on Saturday.

The challenge will begin with the City of Henderson’s Glow Bike Ride from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. The bike ride is the first event in the summer-long challenge to encourage southern Nevadans to be more physically active.

To register for the Glow Bike ride, visit this link.

Clark County also offers free, online programs that can help increase physical activity, like Walk Around Nevada and Neon to Nature.

Move Your Way is a physical activity campaign from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to promote physical activity recommendations and help people stay on track to attain their fitness goals.

Some other events offered by the Health District this summer will include: