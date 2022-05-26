LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Move Your Way Summer Challenge, launched by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, will kick off on Saturday.
The challenge will begin with the City of Henderson’s Glow Bike Ride from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Park. The bike ride is the first event in the summer-long challenge to encourage southern Nevadans to be more physically active.
To register for the Glow Bike ride, visit this link.
Clark County also offers free, online programs that can help increase physical activity, like Walk Around Nevada and Neon to Nature.
Move Your Way is a physical activity campaign from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to promote physical activity recommendations and help people stay on track to attain their fitness goals.
Some other events offered by the Health District this summer will include:
- Community Health Fair, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marketon Supermarket, 840 N. Decatur Blvd.
- Clark County Parks and Recreation Splash Bash 2022, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center at 2050 Bonnie Lane. Preregistration is required. For information, call 702-455-7600.
- City of North Las Vegas Silver Mesa Recreation Center Pool Party, June 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4025 Allen Lane. Pool entry is free.