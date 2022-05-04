LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion will launch its Soda Free Summer Challenge from Thursday to Aug. 6.

The challenge will encourage children and adults to reduce or eliminate sugary drinks and opt for healthier ones.

About 35% of the average consumption of added sugars in the U.S. comes from sugary drinks, according to the Department of Agriculture.

New daily dietary recommendations for sugar per day are approximately 25 to 36 grams for adults and 25 grams for children. Regular sugary drinks have an average of 36 to 44 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce can.

For more information on how to participate in the challenge, visit this link.