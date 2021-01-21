SNHD launches mobile outreach program targeting those in danger of drug overdoses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District has launched an effort to reach out to those in danger of drug overdoses.

This “Linkage to Action” mobile unit is funded by the CDC and will work with community providers to help connect vulnerable populations to needed resources.

“Those services can include anything from wound care, referrals to medication assisted therapy to other medical needs such as behavioral mental health, identify any barriers that may be keeping an individual from getting the things they need related to substance abuse,” Elizabeth Adelson, Communicable Disease Supervisor.

The L2A mobile outreach unit will allow staff to prioritize locations where resources are most needed, including homeless encampments, tunnels, areas where overdose spikes have been identified and rural areas.