SNHD: Latinos hardest hit by COVID-19 in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the Latino community as the group hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak. The department is now ramping up testing available to this specific demographic in an effort to keep those numbers down.

Elected officials and the SNHD want members of the Latino community to know that testing is available, no matter their socio-economic status or ability to pay.

The latest numbers released Wednesday show the local Hispanic community has seen 27% of the total COVID-19 cases, at just over 1300. Health officials say this is related to many Latino community members living in close quarters with multiple family members and are less likely to work from home.

They want Latinos and every member of our community to know that testing is becoming more readily available.

“If you’re concerned, get the test. If you don’t have symptoms and think you’ve been exposed, get the test. If you have the symptoms, definitely get the test and don’t wait,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Medical officials also mentioned a lack of healthcare options through the Latino community here in Las Vegas.

They mentioned the drive-through testing site at the Orleans. It is available to everyone. You don’t need medical insurance, citizenship or even an ability to pay. It is appointment only, and you can register through UMC.