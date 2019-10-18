SNHD investigating possible case of Norovirus at Rex Bell Elementary School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District and the Clark County School District are working hand-in-hand to investigate a possible case of Norovirus at Rex Bell Elementary School.

“When I went to take some paperwork to the office, there was about 35 or so parents sitting outside trying to get into the door to get to their kids,” said Christie Sexton. “I saw a kid falling on the ground because they fainted. It was just a big whole thing.”

Sexton is one of many parents who rushed their children to the hospital after they got sick.

“Valley did some evaluations and stuff and then that’s when they told us my kids have food poisoning,” she said.

The following statement was sent by CCSD:

“The Clark County School District (CCSD) has received reports of students feeling ill with symptoms of nausea and vomiting at Rex Bell Elementary School. CCSD is working with the Southern Nevada Health District that is investigating the matter. Additionally, CCSD will be conducting thorough cleaning to the school site tonight in preparation of school tomorrow. As we continue to look into the matter, we encourage healthy habits in the classroom and at home which are good practice:

Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth because germs can spread this way.”

According to the district, the entire school will be disinfected Thursday night in preparation for school on Friday.

“Being in there kind of seemed like it was a little concerning because of how hectic the office seemed in that sense,” said Jerson Zarate, who was picking up his brother from school. “We want to make sure that their academics are great but we also have to make sure that their well-being and that every student in the school is safe.”