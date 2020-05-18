SNHD implements automated COVID-19 notification system to expedite isolation, contact tracing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County’s COVID-19 case count began to climb, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) expanded its staff of four disease investigators to more than 60 in six weeks.

On May 18, as staff continues to work on case and contact notifications for the more than 5,400 reported cases in Clark County, the agency has implemented an automated system to expedite its efforts to notify people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

This new system will ensure the Health District can more quickly and efficiently provide people diagnosed with COVID-19 information on isolation as well as identify potential close contacts.

When close contacts are identified, they are notified by the Health District and provided information on the need to self-quarantine.

All identified contacts also have the opportunity to enroll in the Health District’s symptom monitoring mobile app.

Contacts log in daily to report whether they are experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19. If anyone reports signs or symptoms, the Health District is alerted and can arrange for testing.

Quick identification of contacts who have been exposed is an important step in interrupting the transmission of COVID-19 to others.

“The Health District relies on complete and timely reporting from medical providers who order testing for COVID-19 to identify and track cases successfully,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, Director, Community Health Division for the Health District.

“We also rely on the cooperation of our community members to help identify people who may have been exposed, and they are integral to our success,” said Dr. Johnson.

The Health District will notify people through email or text message.

The email address used by the Health District for notifications is do-not-reply@snhd.org. Text messages will come from (702) 718-7075.

To ensure confidentiality, patients will be asked to verify their identity on the Health District’s secure portal prior to being given information about their test results.

More information and COVID-19 resources are available at the SNHD website at this link.

The public can also access the Health District’s Information Line at (702) 759-INFO (4636) seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.