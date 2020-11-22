SNHD holds COVID-19 vaccine exercise; workers focus on layout and logistics

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While progress has been made on several vaccine candidates. The FDA has not approved one just yet. Now, Southern Nevada Healthcare workers are making sure they’re ready for when the time comes.

Healthcare workers from different organizations are coming together to ensure the vaccination process goes smoothly.

Saturday’s exercise went through how they will get everyone vaccinated efficiently and safely.

The Southern Nevada Health District held the COVID-19 vaccine exercise during a flu clinic at El Dorado High School.

“It allows us to test out our emergency operations plan and work out the logistics of getting a large volume of people in, vaccinated, and exit in a safe manner,” said Jeff Quinn of SNHD.

Paramedics and healthcare professionals from across the valley took part in the exercise. They will now be able to train their own employees before the vaccine is released.

“We’ve been actually practicing good techniques in order to give the vaccine and hopefully help people get on their way and live a better, happier, and healthier life,” said paramedic August Corrales.

Due to social distancing guidelines, people will need to be spaced far apart when getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since this vaccine is new, there will also need to be an observation area, where people will be monitored for 15 minutes afterwards.

The vaccines will be administered in areas across the valley.

“Most people in their neighborhoods know which schools are near them, and so instead of providing directions to get people across town and have people travel, really we want them to stay in their own communities,” Quinn said.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed on a tiered approach, with frontline workers and critical personnel vaccinated first. In order to move to the next tier of people, 80-percent of the group needs to be vaccinated.

The health district is confident this process will be done quickly.

SNHD is planning more vaccine exercises soon. The next one will focus on how they will send data in real time.