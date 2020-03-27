SNHD has barely more than 100 coronavirus tests, launches information hotline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting nearly 100 new cases, for the second day in a row. That pushes the total to 443 cases in Clark County and the district is reporting it only has 119 testing kits.

During a late morning telebriefing, the health district encouraged people to use private hospitals and labs instead for testing. It also launched an information hotline for the public to help get some of their questions answered. The phone number is (702) 759-4636.

There are 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada in just the past 24 hours and the numbers will increase as more testing is done.

Earlier in the week, the FDA cleared Nevada to begin developing its own COVID-19 testing and the stat is working on manufacturing kits for testing. It’s hoped they can produce 1,000 kits a day.

“We’ve been promised by FEMA — multiple times — the delivery of tests, personnel to help to conduct such operations as drive-through and so on. Currently, our testing capacity, as I’ve mentioned is 40 a day, and we rank very low on the extraction kits that are used in testing. We just have about 119 extraction kits currently,” said Michael Johnson, Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district does not know when FEMA will fulfill requests for more tests. In the meantime, commercial and state labs are helping bridge some of the open gaps.