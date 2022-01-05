SNHD: Get tested at community sites, avoid emergency departments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reminds everyone that those seeking COVID-19 testing visit one of many community testing sites instead of going to hospital emergency services.

As COVID-19 cases surge and flu season continues, it’s important to keep emergency departments from being overwhelmed with those trying to get tested, leaving room for those suffering from health emergencies.

It is important to keep our health care system from becoming overwhelmed as we see increases in COVID-19 cases at this time of year. We continue to encourage COVID-19 testing, especially for people who have symptoms or who have had recent travel during the holidays. It is also important to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to complete the appropriate vaccine series, and to get a booster dose when eligible. Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District

SNHD recently expanded its testing site hours at three College of Southern Nevada locations, and mobile testing units are scheduled at local libraries and other community centers.

SNHD is working to evaluate current community testing needs. For updated information about testing and a complete list of testing sites, visit this link. Testing information can also be found here.

Although walk-ins are accepted, they are based on availability and might not be available at all sites. Appointments are recommended.

Those who are experiencing symptoms such as blue lips, trouble breathing, persistent pain or chest pressure, new confusion, or the inability to wake up or stay awake should call 911 or visit the nearest emergency room.