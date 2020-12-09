SNHD gears up for local COVID-19 vaccine campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is preparing to roll out a vaccination campaign once the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are approved.

“We’re developing messages right now and for various groups,” shared JoAnn Rupiper, SNHD director of clinical services.

The health district is finalizing facts it will soon share with the public.

“We’ll have an FAQ pretty soon on our website and some information there on how to get the vaccines,” said Rupiper.

She says the effort targets everyone, including minority communities.

“We have specific funding for Hispanic families and African American families because those groups have been affected by COVID more than others,” Rupiper explained.

We asked the director how difficult she thinks it may be to try and convince people to get the vaccine. She replied:

“It’s really, to me, it’s very unknown at this point.”

Dr. Jeffery Ebersole, associate dean for research at UNLV’s School of Dental Medicine and an immunologist, says we need to move forward. He understands that some question the vaccine’s effectiveness.

“The reality is that both of these companies have been working with this type of nucleic acid vaccine for probably a decade,” Ebersole said.

He says it includes a part of the virus that triggers an immune response:

“You get it injected into your arm. Your muscle cells pick up this RNA, and then our own cells actually make the antigen.”

It’s the potential cure that could bring normalcy to the community, with the help of health leaders.

“We’ll use all of our tools that we can to get people to take a vaccine,” said Rupiper.

Anyone seeking more information about the vaccine is encouraged to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.