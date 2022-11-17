LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has confirmed a case of Listeria was detected in Clark County.

A spokesperson for the district stated that an adult male, who has since been hospitalized and released, contracted the infection as a result of eating enoki mushrooms.

Federal investigators are currently working to identify the specific brands of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with Listeria. An outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms occurred in 2020, and since that time several brands of enoki mushrooms have been recalled.

For more information about Listeria, visit this link.