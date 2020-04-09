SNHD estimate: 727 people — one-third — have recovered from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District estimates that 727 people in Las Vegas and the surrounding area have recovered from the coronavirus.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD Chief Health Officer, said that represents about a third of the people who contracted COVID-19.

It was the first estimate of recoveries offered by SNHD, which has been focusing its effort on new cases. Leguen said he does not have staff to do a full follow-up on each case, and the estimate is based on data available to the agency.

Statewide, Washoe County and some other county public health agencies have offered recovery data on smaller caseloads. Currently, Washoe County reports 35 of 326 total cases have recovered. Four of 14 people who tested positive in Carson City have recovered and four of 9 people in Douglas County have recovered, according to Carson City Health & Human Services. One person in Humboldt County was released after being hospitalized. Humboldt has reported 16 cases total.

Nye County reports two of the 10 people who tested positive have recovered.

Leguen emphasized the importance of following CDC guidelines on face masks. Homemade masks will do fine, he said. The demand for surgical masks and N95 masks for medical professionals has put a strain on supplies, and no one should use those masks for personal use.

“Actually myself, I’m wearing a homemade mask,” Leguen said. “Actually my wife made this for me, so that’s what I’m wearing.”

Leguen added that testing capacity is growing, but SNHD is only a small portion of the testing picture. Most testing happens at commercial labs.