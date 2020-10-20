SNHD encourages residents to get flu shots, offering free clinics Oct. 21, Nov. 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is encouraging residents to “show flu who’s boss” this season by getting their flu vaccine.

SNHD is hosting two free community flu vaccine clinics at two valley high schools on Wednesday, October 21 and Wednesday, November 4.

They will be available for both adults and children 6 months of age and older, will no appointments necessary. The clinics will offer 200 doses on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Health District says this season is more important than ever for people to protect themselves, their families and their community from flu due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Health District community clinics are scheduled for:

Wednesday, October 21 , 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Valley High School, 2839 Burnham Ave.

, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 4 , 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Silverado High School, 1650 Silver Hawk Ave.

, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It is especially important for those at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu to receive a flu shot. Many of the people at higher risk of complications from the flu are also at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, SNHD says.

This includes people 65 years of age and older, people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, compromised immune systems, as well as Blacks and Hispanics.

The Health District says it is best to get vaccinated before flu viruses begin spreading, because it takes approximately two weeks after vaccination for the antibodies to develop and provide protection against it. People can be vaccinated anytime during flu season.

In addition to getting vaccinated, SNHD suggests people continue taking the following actions to stay healthy this flu season: