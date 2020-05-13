WATCH NOW: SNHD, elected officials to discuss COVID-19 impact on Latino community

Live Now
Health District, elected officials host conference to discuss COVID-19 impact on Latino Community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer of Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), will be joined by local elected officials to provide an update about how COVID-19 is impacting the Latino community May 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Joining Dr. Leguen are Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and Councilman Brian Knudsen, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Assemblywoman Selena Torres and Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia.

The news conference will be in English and Spanish and will go over access to testing, precautions and trends, and recent testing data specific to the Latino Community.

