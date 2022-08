LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District’s East Las Vegas Public Health Center, located at 2950 E. Bonanza Road, will be closed on Monday, Aug 15.

The closure is due to repairs to the main water line. Clinic representatives warn that due to the nature of the repairs, the facility may be closed for several additional days.

Clients with immunization appointments are being notified and will be referred to the Health District’s main location at 280 S. Decatur Blvd.