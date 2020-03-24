SNHD Daily Update: 61 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of deaths is now four.

Yesterday’s update was 151 cases.

Details on the four deaths are as follows:

Woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions

Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions

Woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions

Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions

The Health District now has a page that breaks down the details of cases, including gender, race/ethnicity and age. Click here for more information.

SNHD also said all its immunization services will be provided at the East Las Vegas Public Health Center.