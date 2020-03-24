SNHD Daily Update: 61 new COVID-19 cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of deaths is now four.
Yesterday’s update was 151 cases.
Details on the four deaths are as follows:
- Woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions
- Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions
- Woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions
- Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions
The Health District now has a page that breaks down the details of cases, including gender, race/ethnicity and age. Click here for more information.
SNHD also said all its immunization services will be provided at the East Las Vegas Public Health Center.