SNHD Daily Update: 37 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 249 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The number of deaths is now six.

Yesterday’s update was 212 cases. There are currently 65 hospitalizations in Clark County.

Details on the six deaths are as follows:

Man in his 70s with underlying medical conditions

Woman in her 50s with underlying medical conditions

Woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions

Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions

Woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions

Man in his 60s with underlying health conditions

The Health District now has a page that breaks down the details of cases, including gender, race/ethnicity and age. Click here for more information.

SNHD also said its laboratory will continue to provide testing for “Health District contact investigations” and “priority investigations.”