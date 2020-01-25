SNHD continues to monitor coronavirus outbreak, no cases reported in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadly coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, China is spreading faster, raising new concerns around the globe. Here in the US, ten possible patients in California, one in Texas and one in Tennessee are in isolation.

A Chicago woman is now the second confirmed US case.

The Southern Nevada Health District continues to monitor the outbreak here. There are no confirmed cases in the state yet, but the health district is on high alert, especially now, as travelers from around the world come to Las Vegas to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Traveler Wan Lu is taking precautions. She wears a mask while traveling to McCarran Airport.

“We just come from Beijing like a couple days ago,” Lu said. “Not really worried a lot. I just want my family all wear masks.”

But, some travelers are concerned about the coronavirus.

“There are too many people around so we’re wearing masks,” said Kelly Kang, who traveled from Seattle.

There are no confirmed cases or even testing in the state yet, but the Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring the situation. The district’s staff is working very closely with the CDC, from a national conference call on Mondays to daily notifications.

“Very much in preparedness mode,” said Dr. Michael Johnson — Director of Community Health with SNHD. “Literally every, multiple times a day I’m getting updates, or my staff is getting updates.”

The CDC notified the district last month about the virus outbreak in China. The district sent guidance to local doctors two weeks ago.

8 News Now spoke with the president of the Asian Chamber of Commerce on Friday. He says, he hasn’t heard any concerns from businesses about the possible spread of the virus.