SNHD: Clark County sees first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child; it’s associated with COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children in Clark County. According to SNHD, the patient is a child who tested positive for COVID-19. The child did have to be hospitalized, but has since been discharged and is said to be recovering.
MIS-C is a rare but serious illness that may be associated with COVID-19. Parents should watch for the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Stomach pain
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Neck pain
- Rash
- Bloodshot eyes
- Fatigue
Not all of the children will have the same symptoms, but if symptoms in a child develop, parents are urged to contact a health care provider immediately.
Parents should also seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experiencing severe chest or stomach pain.
According to SNHD, here isn’t a known cause for MIS-C. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Treatment includes supportive care for symptoms and various medications to treat the inflammation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising that it is still learning about MIS-C and its impact on children. Based on current information, the best way to protect children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19.
The Health District continues to encourage people to take the following steps to protect children, themselves, and others:
- Clean hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Teach your children to do the same.
- Avoid people who are sick (coughing and sneezing).
- Put distance between your children and other people outside of your home. Keep children at least 6 feet from other people. Limit time with other children.
- Children 2 years and older should wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when in public settings where it’s difficult to practice social distancing. This is an additional public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in addition to (not instead of) the other everyday preventive actions listed above.
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in common household areas (like tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, and sinks).
- Launder items, including washable plush toys as needed. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.