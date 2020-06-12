SNHD: Clark County sees first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in a child; it’s associated with COVID-19

LAS VEGAS – The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children in Clark County. According to SNHD, the patient is a child who tested positive for COVID-19. The child did have to be hospitalized, but has since been discharged and is said to be recovering.

MIS-C is a rare but serious illness that may be associated with COVID-19. Parents should watch for the following symptoms:

Fever

Stomach pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Fatigue

Not all of the children will have the same symptoms, but if symptoms in a child develop, parents are urged to contact a health care provider immediately.

Parents should also seek emergency care right away if their child is having trouble breathing or experiencing severe chest or stomach pain.

According to SNHD, here isn’t a known cause for MIS-C. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Treatment includes supportive care for symptoms and various medications to treat the inflammation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising that it is still learning about MIS-C and its impact on children. Based on current information, the best way to protect children is by taking precautions against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Health District continues to encourage people to take the following steps to protect children, themselves, and others: