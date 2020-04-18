SNHD: Certain demographics are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District held a teleconference on Friday, discussing the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, including when Clark County could re-open and also new demographic data on the positive cases here.

New data from SNHD breaks down COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, based on age, gender, race, and underlying medical conditions.

The numbers show that there are certain groups here in Clark County that are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic. That includes African Americans, Asians and men who are dying at higher rates than their percentage of the population.

The Health District says the black population in Clark County is around 12%, but the COVID-19 death rate among African Americans is about 16%. Experts say the reason for this includes underlying health issues and socio-economic factors.

8 News Now has learned the health district is working on an outreach plan for highly impacted groups.

The Health District also says their data shows that social distancing is working, but we’re not out of the woods yet. That’s why they’re not ready to recommend a re-opening of Clark County or Las Vegas.

“Even if we start to see a leveling off in news cases, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to have an immediate leveling off in deaths and hospitalizations, so that’s why I think it’s important to remain vigilant and to keep promoting the social distancing,” said Medical Investigator Dr. Vit Kraushaar.

“We’re very careful about making predictions about cases and any kind of downward trend or even leveling off, because there may be delays in reporting cases and as we all know there have been limitations in our ability to wide-spread testing,” added Michael Johnson, SNHD Community Health Division Director.

Speaking of testing, the Health District continues to say they’re in great need of test kits and that the Southern Nevada Public Health Lab has the capacity to administer 100 tests a day.

The Southern Nevada Health District says they have received eight Abbott rapid testing machines, which can test for COVID-19 in a matter of minutes. The Health District will keep three, UMC will get one and the other four will be distributed among community health centers.