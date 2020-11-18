SNHD begins preparations for administering COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District vaccine task force says coronavirus vaccines could be available in a month’s time.

The task force will have a COVID-19 vaccination exercise this Saturday at Eldorado High School. They’ll be training some of the people who will help administer the vaccine.

“We did this a little but during H1N1, but there wasn’t the demand that we’re likely to see with the COVID vaccine,” said Misty Robinson, senior public health preparedness planner, for SNHD.

Robinson works for the task force, training more than 600 nurses and doctors who volunteered to be part of the Medical Reserve Corps. They also train technicians and paramedics with ambulance companies and fire departments.

School district nurses and pharmacists are also being contacted to administer the vaccine for when the initial doses come in.

“We could potentially get our first shipment in the next month or so, but we need to be ready right away,” Robinson explained.

The first batches of the vaccine will be limited, which means even if you’re part of the “first tier,” it doesn’t guarantee that you will receive one at that time.

“Frontline hospital workers will get them with our first initial shipments,” said Robinson, “as well as we will work through hospital staff, longterm care facility staff, psychiatric and substance abuse hospital personnel, EMS, lab workers.”

Their biggest concern right now is hesitancy among the public, i.e. some people are scared to get the vaccine.

The task force wants to get as many people vaccinated as possible to eventually build up herd immunity.

If you are a retired nurse, doctor or medical professional who would like to assist with administering the vaccine, you’re asked to sign up here.