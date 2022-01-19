SNHD awards $100K for COVID vaccination, outreach to Nevada’s LGBTQ+ communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silver State Equality, Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, was awarded a two-year $100,000 grant from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to help promote COVID-19 vaccination and information within the LGBTQ+ community.
The SNHD grant is funded by a CDC grant of over $5.5 million to help address disparities in vulnerability to COVID-19 in certain minority communities.
Silver State Equality said they plan to use the funds “to develop bilingual public education and community outreach campaigns to connect LGBTQ+ Nevadans with the resources and support they need to access COVID-19 information, healthcare, testing, medical treatment, and vaccinations.” They will also be using the funds to set up temporary COVID-19 and flu vaccination sites.
Health disparities among LGBTQ+ communities, especially those intersecting with Black, Latinx and all communities of color, have been exacerbated by COVID-19… The pandemic has underscored the core social inequalities that need to be remedied to promote long-term health and wellbeing for LGBTQ+ people, particularly LGBTQ+ people of color. Silver State Equality has worked tirelessly with our partners in the Nevada Legislature and Governor’s office to help ensure LGBTQ+ people have access to the resources they need. Thanks to the SNHD grant, Silver State Equality is better positioned to spearhead a coordinated effort, along with our community- and faith-based partners across the state, to make sure every LGBTQ+ Nevadan receives trusted information to stay knowledgeable and get vaccinated.André C. Wade, Silver State Equality State Director
Silver State Equality efforts will be concentrated within transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.
According to SNHD, COVID-19 continues to heavily impact minority communities in Clark County with higher infection rates and lower vaccination rates. As of Jan. 19, 2022, Black and Hispanic populations make up approximately 38% of COVID-19 cases in the county, compared to approximately 37% on the same date in 2021.