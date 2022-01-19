SNHD awards $100K for COVID vaccination, outreach to Nevada’s LGBTQ+ communities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 25: A group of marchers hold a giant rainbow flag while participating in the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Silver State Equality, Nevada’s statewide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, was awarded a two-year $100,000 grant from the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) to help promote COVID-19 vaccination and information within the LGBTQ+ community.

The SNHD grant is funded by a CDC grant of over $5.5 million to help address disparities in vulnerability to COVID-19 in certain minority communities.

Silver State Equality said they plan to use the funds “to develop bilingual public education and community outreach campaigns to connect LGBTQ+ Nevadans with the resources and support they need to access COVID-19 information, healthcare, testing, medical treatment, and vaccinations.” They will also be using the funds to set up temporary COVID-19 and flu vaccination sites.

Health disparities among LGBTQ+ communities, especially those intersecting with Black, Latinx and all communities of color, have been exacerbated by COVID-19… The pandemic has underscored the core social inequalities that need to be remedied to promote long-term health and wellbeing for LGBTQ+ people, particularly LGBTQ+ people of color. Silver State Equality has worked tirelessly with our partners in the Nevada Legislature and Governor’s office to help ensure LGBTQ+ people have access to the resources they need. Thanks to the SNHD grant, Silver State Equality is better positioned to spearhead a coordinated effort, along with our community- and faith-based partners across the state, to make sure every LGBTQ+ Nevadan receives trusted information to stay knowledgeable and get vaccinated. André C. Wade, Silver State Equality State Director

Silver State Equality efforts will be concentrated within transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ communities.

(Southern Nevada Health District)

According to SNHD, COVID-19 continues to heavily impact minority communities in Clark County with higher infection rates and lower vaccination rates. As of Jan. 19, 2022, Black and Hispanic populations make up approximately 38% of COVID-19 cases in the county, compared to approximately 37% on the same date in 2021.