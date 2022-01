LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District announced a second flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season on Monday.

That person who died was between 25 and 49 years old. There have been 26 influenza-associated hospitalizations since the flu season started.

Last week, the health department said they had its first flu death the week after Christmas. That person who died was over 65 years old.